Aviation scam: Court sends lobbyist Deepak Talwar to judicial custody

A Delhi court Friday sent corporate lobbyist to judicial custody in connection with an

Special Judge Arvind Kumar sent Talwar to jail after CBI produced him before court on expiry of his custodial interrogation. CBI told the court that accused was not required for further interrogation.

The agency had on July 26 taken Talwar into custody inside the courtroom, moments after the judge dismissed his anticipatory bail application.

Talwar, who was in judicial custody in a money laundering case related to the scam, was on July 26 produced before the court in pursuance to a production warrant.

According to the agency, Talwar had acted as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia, by making carrier Air India give up profit making routes and timings.