Aviation scam: ED moves court seeking to declare lobbyist Deepak Talwar's son as fugitive offender

-
ALSO READ
Corporate lobbyist Talwar's close aide granted interim protection from arrest
Court dismisses bail plea of lobbyist Deepak Talwar; NBW against son: ED
Deepak Talwar case: ED attaches Rs 120 cr Delhi hotel
ED forcing to implicate someone influential in UPA era defence deal, accused tells court
Michel denied bail for celebrating Easter
-
The Enforcement Directorate moved a Delhi court Wednesday seeking to declare Aditya Talwar, son of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, a fugitive offender in a case related to negotiations favouring foreign private airlines and causing losses to national carrier Air India.
Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bharadwaj posted the application for hearing tomorrow.
In its application, ED's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana told the court that Aditya was not cooperating with the investigation.
The court, meanwhile, cancelled the non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Aditya and directed him to appear before it on May 28.
Aditya's counsel had sought cancellation of the NBW saying the ED summons had not reached Aditya's address and hence the probe agency's contention that he was not cooperating in the probe had no ground.
To this, Rana submitted ED sent the summons to Aditya's last known address.
Talwar was deported from the UAE last week in connection with a money laundering case and is currently in judicial custody.
ED had earlier told the court through advocate A R Aditya that it needed to interrogate Talwar to get the names of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, National Aviation Company of India Ltd and Air India, who favoured foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia.
The agency had claimed entities directly or indirectly controlled by the accused received exorbitant amounts from Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia and submitted a chart totalling USD 60.54 million received by firms directly or indirectly owned by Talwar between April 23, 2008 to February 6, 2009.
His alleged role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) regime at the Centre is under the scanner as well.
Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU