JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

NDA govt cannot take credit for Ayodhya verdict: Uddhav

Spiritual head of Ajmer shrine appeals for peace, says people should respect SC verdict on Ayodhya
Business Standard

Ayodhya verdict: Delhi govt advises all pvt schools to remain closed on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi government on Friday advised all private schools to remain closed on November 9 as a precautionary measure in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

"There are potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict tomorrow morning. All government schools and many private schools are closed tomorrow, as it is a second Saturday. We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tomorrow," Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida have also been closed in view of the verdict till Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, November 08 2019. 23:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU