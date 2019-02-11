Baftas 2019: Full list of winners

-
BAFTA 2019 complete winner list
Best Film
Roma, Alfonso Cuarn, Gabriela Rodrguez
Director
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Leading Actor
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Leading Actress
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Supporting actress
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Original screenplay
The Favourite, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott
Original music
A Star is Born, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson
Film not in the English langauge
Roma, Alfonso Cuarn, Gabriela Rodrguez
Documentary Free Solo, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Shannon Dill, Evan Hayes
Animated Film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord
Outstanding British Film
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
Cinematography Roma, Alfonso Cuarn
Editing Vice, Hank Corwin
Production design The Favourite, Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton
Costume Design
The Favourite, Sandy Powell
Make up & Hair
The Favourite, Nadia Stacey
Sound Bohemian Rhapsody, John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst
Special visual effects
Black Panther, Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director, director or producer
Beast, Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)
British short animation
Roughhouse, Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom
British Short Film
73 Cows, Alex Lockwood
Rising Star Award
Letitia Wright
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley, Number 9 Films
BAFTA Fellowship
Thelma Schoonmaker
