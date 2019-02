Baftas 2019: Full list of winners

BAFTA 2019 complete winner list



Best Film



Roma, Alfonso Cuarn, Gabriela RodrguezDirectorAlfonso Cuaron, RomaLeading ActorRami Malek, Bohemian RhapsodyLeading ActressOlivia Colman,Supporting ActorMahershala Ali, Green BookSupporting actressRachel Weisz,Original screenplayThe Favourite, Deborah Davis,Adapted ScreenplayBlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel,Original musicA Star is Born, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas NelsonFilm not in the English langaugeRoma, Alfonso Cuarn, Gabriela RodrguezDocumentary Free Solo, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Shannon Dill, Evan HayesAnimated Film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil LordOutstanding British FilmThe Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Deborah Davis,Cinematography Roma,Editing Vice, Hank CorwinProduction design The Favourite, Fiona Crombie, Alice FeltonCostume DesignThe Favourite, Sandy PowellMake up & HairThe Favourite, Nadia StaceySound Bohemian Rhapsody, John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John WarhurstSpecial visual effectsBlack Panther, Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan SudickOutstanding debut by a British writer, director, director or producerBeast, Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)British short animationRoughhouse, Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den BoomBritish Short Film73 Cows, Alex LockwoodRising Star AwardLetitia WrightOutstanding British contribution to cinemaElizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley, Number 9BAFTA FellowshipThelma SchoonmakerPTISHD SHD 02110949

