Baftas 2019: Full list of winners

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Best Film


Roma, Alfonso Cuarn, Gabriela Rodrguez

Director

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Leading Actor

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Leading Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Supporting actress

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Original screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

Original music

A Star is Born, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson

Film not in the English langauge

Roma, Alfonso Cuarn, Gabriela Rodrguez

Documentary Free Solo, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Shannon Dill, Evan Hayes

Animated Film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord

Outstanding British Film

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

Cinematography Roma, Alfonso Cuarn

Editing Vice, Hank Corwin

Production design The Favourite, Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

Costume Design

The Favourite, Sandy Powell

Make up & Hair

The Favourite, Nadia Stacey

Sound Bohemian Rhapsody, John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst

Special visual effects

Black Panther, Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director, director or producer

Beast, Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)

British short animation

Roughhouse, Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom

British Short Film

73 Cows, Alex Lockwood

Rising Star Award

Letitia Wright

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley, Number 9 Films

BAFTA Fellowship

Thelma Schoonmaker

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 09:55 IST

