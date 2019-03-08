JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team geared up for ARRC

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant named member of Badrinath, Kedarnath temple committee
Business Standard

Bajaj fires 83 break on way to round three

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai cueist Abhishek Bajaj compiled a tournament-high break of an unfinished 83 in the CCI All India Open Snooker Championship on Friday.

Bajaj easily defeated Sharad Kumar of Delhi 3-1 in a first round match and the notable run came in the fourth frame that he pocketed without conceding a point to wrap up a 69-37, 15-60, 66-7, 83-0 win.

Bajaj's 83 break is currently the highest in the tournament surpassing Vishal Vaya's 76 effort on Thursday.

He was given a fright by 13-year-old city rival Shahyan Razmi before winning 3-2 in a tense and nail-biting second round encounter.

He won 74-18, 30-85(35), 59-43, 10-52, 67-51 to book a place in the third round.

Shahyan's elder brother Rayaan also fell by the wayside, going down tamely to Nashiks Pankaj Khatri 0-3 in another second round contest.

Results (all from Mumbai unless stated otherwise): Round 1: Avinash Kumar (Delhi) beat Chetan Chabbria 3-0 (71-15, 60-11, 69-62); R Santosh Kumar (Karnataka) beat Vaibhav Pandey (Delhi) 3-1 (42-56, 67-7, 83(57)-7, 67-22); Nitesh Madan beat Mukesh Chawla 3-0 (95(45)-1, 77-8, 89(50)-24); Abhishek Bajaj beat Sharad Kumar (Delhi) 3-1 (69-37, 15-60, 66-7, 83(83)-0).

Round 2: Hitesh Kotwani beat Sourabh Ayyagari (Pune) 3-0 (62(43)-15, 73(35)-11, 75-35); Siddhart Tembe (Pune) beat Rohan Shah 3-2 (11-58, 39-62, 63-30, 62-32, 62-31); Mohsin Achhava (Gujarat) beat Anurag Bagri 3-2 (67-29, 52-49, 54-61, 52-63, 54-20); Sumit Saldurkar beat Prashant C 3-1 (70-28, 46-36, 49-74, 47-36); Jaison Malhotra (Delhi) beat Omkar Gore (Raigad) 3-2 (29-59, 19-54, 44-58, 63-17, 64-17).

Kaniskh Janjaria beat Alex Rego (Pune) 3-2 (31-59, 67-69, 62-20, 72-22, 39-1); Abhishek Bajaj beat Shahyan Razmi 3-2 (74-18, 30-85(35), 59-43, 10-52, 67-51(43)); Pankaj Khatri (Nashik) beat Rayaan Razmi 3-0 (61-39, 62-55, 59-54); Anas Ali (Surat) beat Sumair Singapuri 3-1 (55-11, 68-34, 60-62, 71-37); Loukic Pathare (Railways) beat Altamash Saifi (Pune) 3-2 (17-74, 64-36, 56-46, 45-58, 91-0); Rovin DSouza beat Shubhojit Roy 3-2 (36-72, 49-61, 63-27, 69-30, 47-29).

Mayank Bhavsar beat Raajeev Sharma 3-1 (63-22, 34-59, 61-28, 63-28); Maaz Chakkiwala (Surat) beat Kartikeye Sharma 3-2 (32-54, 70-62, 24-58, 62-20, 59-29); Sidraj Shah beat Samar Khandelwal (Pune) 3-2 (49-61, 68-41, 16-77(53), 59-29, 59-22).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 19:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements