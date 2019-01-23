West Bengal govt's approach towards women is 'disastrous': Maneka hits out at Mamata

Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister for not implementing key government schemes meant for women empowerment, saying the state government's approach towards women is "disastrous".

In a series of tweets, the Women and alleged that women in are not getting the benefits of "significant programmes" like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, maternity benefit program Pradhan Mantri Matru and One scheme.

"It is disheartening to look at the current state of affairs in West Bengal, with regard to women safety and women welfare, under the leadership of The state government's approach towards women is disastrous," she said in a tweet.

"I am deeply pained to share that the has not implemented the key schemes of government meant for women empowerment," Maneka said in another tweet.

She also said that shortly people will have an opportunity to elect a pro-people government.

"I am certain that the people of #WestBengal are unhappy with the undemocratic policies of the Shortly, people will have an opportunity to elect the pro-people government," Maneka said.

