Banning Huawei would cost EU telcos up to 55 bn euros: industry body

Banning and fellow Chinese equipment maker from Europe's roll-out of telecom networks would cost EU up to 55 billion euros (USD 62 billion), according to an industry body's internal assessment seen by AFP Friday.

The operators would also face delays of up to 18 months in getting next-generation out to their customers, according to the impact assessment drawn up by the Association, which represents mobile network operators around the world.

The evaluation feeds into a debate triggered by US demands that in and other allied nations shun as a equipment supplier because of Washington's fears it could compromise

The GSMA assessment notes that and account for around 40 percent of the EU market supplying mobile equipment, and Huawei "is currently a pioneer in 5G technology".

European rivals of and of Finland, as well as South Korea's Samsung, do not have the capacity to handle all of the shift from and to 5G in while honouring contracts already signed in and Asia, it said.

That implies significant costs and delays should operators not be able to use Huawei and ZTE, GSMA said, though it noted the situation from one EU country to the next differed markedly.

"A ban on Chinese vendors would severely lessen competition in the mobile equipment market, increasing prices and driving additional 5G rollout costs," the assessment said.

It would also "result in slower rollout of in and reduced take-up, which would further increase the productivity gap between the EU and the US," the document said.

The in May prohibited American from selling Huawei US-made components it needs for its equipment. A 90-day reprieve was later granted to allow for the ban to be phased in.

That measure could threaten the survival of Huawei, one of China's corporate champions, according to experts who underline its reliance on American electronic parts.

Several big have stepped away from dealing with Huawei, notably Google, whose mobile powers most of the world's

The and its member states have so far not taken a formal position on whether or not to go along with the US ban on Huawei equipment in their mobile networks.

However some operators, such as and in Britain, have announced they are skipping Huawei as they launch their

The Chinese company denies the US claims of it being a security threat. US Donald Trump, visiting Britain this week, expressed confidence that his country and the UK "are absolutely going to have an agreement on Huawei," emphasising the "incredible intelligence relationship" between the two nations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)