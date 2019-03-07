BBC journalist Priyanka Dubey gets Chameli Devi Jain Award

Priyanka Dubey, a with the at its bureau, has been named for the Award for an Outstanding for the year 2018.

Dubey was chosen for her multi-faceted, investigative and interrogative reportage, according to a statement.

"Her reports take up the burning and complex social and political issues of our times, helping uncover the reality underlying them showing them to be layered, complex, and variegated," it added.

This year's jury comprised Bharat Bhushan, former editor, Sheela Bhatt, (News) NewsX, and Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor, The Indian Express, the statement said.

The Award has been awarded to women journalists for the past 37 years for upholding standards of excellence through a sustained body of work. Named after Devi Jain, a freedom fighter, it is perhaps the country's longest running for women.

The award will be presented on March 9 at a function in

It will be followed by the B G Verghese Memorial Lecture, which will be delivered by former of India M Hamid Ansari, who will speak on the topic "Journalism in times of strident nationalism".

