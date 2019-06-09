Two absconders arrested in Samba

-
Two absconders, who were wanted in cases of breach of peace and endangering life of others, have been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said Sunday.
Bihari Lal, alias Kaki, and Surinder Kumar, alias Sindha, were evading arrest for the past one year and were nabbed in separate operations by a police team in Vijaypur area on Saturday, they said.
The accused were wanted in separate cases registered under sections 504 (breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 336 (endangering life of others) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) registered with Vijaypur police, officials said.
