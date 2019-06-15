Berlin Jewish Museum head quits after controversial tweet

The of Berlin's resigned on Friday amid controversy over a tweet he sent linking to an article that criticised the for passing legislation against the movement, which demands a of

proposed his resignation "to avoid further damage" to the Jewish Museum, a statement on its website said.

It was accepted, the statement added, but no specific reason for his departure was given.

last month condemned the -- Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) -- as anti-Semitic.

Lawmakers said the group uses anti-Semitic methods to promote its political goals -- a claim firmly rejected by the movement, which calls for a cultural of over its policies towards Palestinians.

Schaefer came under pressure after the tweet of an article that was critical of that parliamentary decision.

After the tweet, the Central Council of Jews in said the museum "appears to have totally slid out of control".

"today proposed his resignation to the of the foundation and to avoid further harm to the Berlin," a museum statement said.

Schaefer, of the museum since September 2014, had recently had his contract extended to stay in post until August 2020, according to the museum.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)