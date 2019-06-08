Army pays tribute to paratrooper killed in J-K's Shopian

Saturday paid floral tributes to paratrooper who died in a firing incident during a counter-militancy operation in district of

In a solemn ceremony at here, Lt Gen K J S Dhillon and all ranks paid homage to the martyr on behalf of a proud nation, an said.

He said in a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to the slain paratrooper who died on Friday.

The said Singh sustained while he was de-inducting from the operation site at in district of south

"He was provided immediate and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," he said.

Singh (22) had joined the in 2015 and belonged to village Hafizabad of Chamkaur Tehsil in District Roopnagar, and is survived by his mother and two sisters.

His mortal remains were taken for last rites to his native place, where he will be given full military honours, the said.

In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyr and remains committed to their dignity and well-being, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)