Encounter underway in Shopian

An encounter broke out Tuesday between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
A police official said a brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and militants at Batmuran in Shopian.
Additional security forces have been rushed to the area for strengthening the cordon, the official said.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
