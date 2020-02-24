Bharti Infratel extends deadline for merger with Indus Towers by 2 months

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers extend deadline for merger to February
Bharti Infratel posts 61% jump in net profit at Rs 964 crore in Q2FY20
Bharti Infratel slips 1.5% as merger with Indus Towers gets delayed
Bharti Infra defers Indus Towers merger to Dec 24 amid delay in govt nod
After merger approval with Indus, Bharti Infratel board to meet on Feb 24
-
Bharti Infratel on Monday extended the deadline for its merger with Indus Towers by two more months to April 24, but cautioned that final call on scheme implementation will be taken by the board based on assessment of telecom crisis and its impact.
"The final decision to implement the scheme will be taken by the board keeping in mind the best interest of the company and its stakeholders including the assessment of the current crisis facing the telecom industry and the extent of its impact on the company's major customers," Bharti Infratel said in a regulatory filing.
It said that although the foreign direct investment (FDI) approval for the merger with Indus Towers had been received, the long stop date (deadline) has been extended as other actions and conditions precedent to be fulfilled for the scheme to become effective cannot be completed by the previously stated deadline of February 24.
"...The board of directors has further extended long stop date till April 24, 2020, subject to agreement on closing adjustment and other conditions precedent for closing, with each party retaining the right to terminate and withdraw the scheme," it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU