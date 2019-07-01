Bhullar finishes 13th in Spain, South African wins title

Gaganjeet Bhullar could not manage the momentum he needed for a Top-10 finish, carding one-over 72 in the final round to sign off T-13th at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andaluca Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation.

Bhullar, who was tied sixth after the third round, ended with a total of one-under 283, while fellow Indian Shiv Kapur (72) finished T-56th.

South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout won his first European Tour title in emphatic style. He won by six shots after starting the final day at Real Club Valderrama with a five shot lead.

The lead was cut to three at one point but a closing 71 saw him finish at ten-under par, to become only the third different player to lift the trophy after Graeme McDowell (2010), and tournament host Sergio Garcia (2011, 2017, 2018).

Spaniards Eduardo de la Riva, Alvaro Quiros and Jon Rahm finished alongside Arnaus and Lorenzo-Vera at four-under par in a five-way tie for second place.

Garcia was then at three-under par, with Europe's 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjrn, Belgian Thomas Detry, Gavin Green of Malaysia, German Bernd Ritthammer and Hideto Tanihara of Japan one shot further back.

The victory also secured Bezuidenhout a Major Championship debut at The Open in two weeks, alongside Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera and local favourite Adri Arnaus.

Bezuidenhout's victory completes a remarkable rise for a player who has had to overcome adversity since a young age.

At the age of two, he mistakenly drank rat poison, an incident that led to him developing a stammer that caused him to suffer anxiety.

The beta blockers he took to combat his stammer led to him failing a doping test at the 2014 Amateur Championship.

While his two-year ban was reduced to nine months after officials adjudged that he had not been seeking to gain a competitive advantage, he missed out on representing his country at the Eisenhower Trophy.

