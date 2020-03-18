JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

World is at war with hidden army of Covid-19, but we will win: Donald Trump
Business Standard

Joe Biden trounces Sanders to win Florida, Illinois Democratic primaries

The centrist Biden also tops the polls over the leftist Sanders in Arizona

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Biden
Former vice president Joe Biden

Former vice president Joe Biden has won the Florida and Illinois primaries, notching up big victories over Senator Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, TV networks reported.

Biden, 77, trounced Sanders, 78, in Florida, the largest state at stake on Tuesday, and was cruising to victory in Illinois, according to network projections.

The centrist Biden also tops the polls over the leftist Sanders in the other state voting on Tuesday -- Arizona.

A win in Arizona, added to his Florida and Illinois victories, could give Biden an all-but insurmountable lead over Sanders in the race to decide who will top the Democratic ticket against President Donald Trump in November.
First Published: Wed, March 18 2020. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU