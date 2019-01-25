JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

China reacts cautiously to Indian Navy's new air base in Andamans

Flash in Metro third rail, services stopped for 50 minutes
Business Standard

DLF shares crash 11.5 pc amid CBI searching official premises

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shares of DLF crashed 11.5 per cent Friday after its official premises were searched during an operation in the morning.

The stock cracked 11.50 per cent to settle at Rs 157.05 on the BSE. Intra-day, it plummeted 18.45 per cent to Rs 144.70.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the company dived 10.26 per cent to close at Rs 159.50 apiece.

In terms of equity volume, 19.94 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands at the NSE during the day.

The company's market valuation also fell by Rs 3,639.82 crore to Rs 28,025.18 crore on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the BSE sought clarification from DLF Ltd on January 25, 2019, with reference to news that DLF cracks after CBI raids offices.

In more trouble for senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the CBI booked the former Haryana chief minister on cheating and corruption charges in connection with land acquisition in Gurgaon that favoured private builders and also conducted searches at 20 locations including his Rohtak residence.

The CBI also named in the FIR Additional Chief Secretary Haryana Trilok Chand Gupta, who was the then chief administrator, HUDA, along with 15 builders including DLF, Emaar MGF, Buzz Hotels, Ansals whose official premises were searched during the operation in the morning, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 19:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements