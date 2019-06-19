Biopic on singer Jenni Rivera announced

A film on the life of late has officially been announced.

The revelation was made by Enterprises, and De Line Pictures, reported Variety.

of "What's Love Got to Do With It" fame will pen the script for the film.

The yet-to-be-titled film will try to capture the essence of the Mexican-American superstar who was as admired for her soulful voice as she was for her openness about her experiences with abuse, sexual assault and finding success in a male-dominated industry.

"My sister dreamt of a biopic of her life for many years. We are thrilled it will come to fruition. We never imagined such an amazing producing and writing team like and would join together with us to help make her dream a reality.

"We are overjoyed and excited to begin this process and we are confident that we made the best partnership with and this creative team," her sister Rosie said.

Rivera died in December 2012 at the age of 43 in a plane crash that also killed six others.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Rivera was at the peak of her career as perhaps the most successful female in grupero, a male-dominated regional style influenced by the norteno, banda and ranchero styles.

A mother of five children and grandmother of two, the was called the "Diva de la Banda" and known for frank talk about her struggles to give a good life to her children despite a series of setbacks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)