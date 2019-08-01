BJP acknowledged it empowered a criminal: Priyanka on Sengar's expulsion

-
Hours after Unnao rape case accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar was expelled from the BJP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the BJP has finally acknowledged having empowered a criminal and taken some action to correct itself.
"Grateful to the SC for taking cognisance of the 'Jungle Raj' being unleashed in UP," she said in a tweet.
"Meanwhile, the BJP finally acknowledges having empowered a criminal and takes some action to correct itself and move in the direction of justice for a young woman who has suffered immeasurably," she said.
The action by the BJP against the four-time MLA came days after the rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed when their car was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.The family alleges the accident on Sunday was an attempt to eliminate her and the family.
