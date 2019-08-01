JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Opposition to Triple Talaq Bill exposed pseudo-liberals, Congress: Jaitley
Business Standard

BJP acknowledged it empowered a criminal: Priyanka on Sengar's expulsion

The action by the BJP against the four-time MLA came days after the rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed when their car was hit by a speeding truck

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
FILE PHOTO: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | PTI

Hours after Unnao rape case accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar was expelled from the BJP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the BJP has finally acknowledged having empowered a criminal and taken some action to correct itself.

"Grateful to the SC for taking cognisance of the 'Jungle Raj' being unleashed in UP," she said in a tweet.

"Meanwhile, the BJP finally acknowledges having empowered a criminal and takes some action to correct itself and move in the direction of justice for a young woman who has suffered immeasurably," she said.

The action by the BJP against the four-time MLA came days after the rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed when their car was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.The family alleges the accident on Sunday was an attempt to eliminate her and the family.
First Published: Thu, August 01 2019. 14:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU