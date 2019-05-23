BJP ahead in 57 seats in UP; Modi leading in Varanasi, Rahul trails in Amethi

The BJP and its ally (S) surged ahead of their rivals in 58 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in with leading in by a margin of 1.22 lakh votes, according to trends.

The BJP was ahead in 57 seats and (S) in one seat. The opposition alliance of the and the appeared to be performing well in 20 seats.

Modi was leading by more than 1.22 lakh votes in over his nearest SP rival

was trailing in Amethi seat where and BJP's strong contender Smriti Irani marched ahead by over 5,000 votes.

was leading by over 13,000 votes in Azamgarh, while his father and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav was ahead by nearly 12,000 votes.

While Mayawati's BSP was ahead in 12 seats, Akhilesh's SP was leading in eight seats.

The Congress, on the other hand, was leading on only one seat - Rae Bareli, where was ahead of of the BJP by over 20,000 votes.

SP stalwart was leading in Rampur by over 18,000 votes over BJP contender Jaya Prada, who switched sides from the SP to join the saffron party just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kunwar Danish Ali, who joined the BSP after leaving the JD(S) was leading by a handsome margin of over 22,000 votes in Amroha.

was leading by more than 12,000 votes in Chadauli from where he is seeking re-election.

On the other hand, state was trailing behind his nearest BJP rival in

While Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Santosh Gangwar were leading in their respective seats and Bareily, another was trailing in Ghazipur where mafia-turned-politician of the BSP was leading by over 3,000 votes.

After leading initially in Sultanpur, suffered reverses and was trailing by 900 votes as counting progressed.

In Gorakhpur and Phulpur, where the opposition had unseated the BJP in bypolls, the saffron party appeared to be taking a sweet revenge by leading at both the places.

Kairana was, however, an exception where sitting MP was maintaining a lead over the BJP, which had lost in a bypoll to Begum, who was then fielded jointly by the opposition.

Sitting MP and BJP candidate leading by 22,893 votes against nearest rival and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate in Mathura.

