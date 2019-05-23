YSRC poised for clean sweep in all 25 LS seats in AP

The seems to be on course of making a clean sweep of the seats with the party leading in all 25 seats in

As per the latest election commission data, the YSRC-led by Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is surging ahead in all the constituencies.

The TDP, BJP and are nowhere in the picture.

All parties fought the election on their own without any alliance, unlike in 2014 when the TDP-BJP sailed together.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)