BJP fields Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur, Praveen Nishad from Sant Kabir Nagar

The Monday announced seven more Lok Sabha candidates for Uttar Pradesh, including Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan from the Gorakhpur constituency.

The party also declared sitting MP Sanjay Nishad as its candidate from Sant Kabir Nagar by dropping Sharad Tripathi, who had beaten a local MLA with shoes.



ALSO READ: Expect no lean govt

With these names, the party has so far announced candidates for 420 Lok Sabha seats for the seven-phase which will start on April 11 and continue till May 19.

Nishad had won the Gorakhpur seat in a bypoll as the SP candidate and he was supported by the BSP, under the grand alliance between the two parties.

The Gorakhpur seat had fallen vacant after MP Yogi Adityanath was elected as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.