BJP asks media to boycott Cong after Aiyar abuses reporters

The BJP on Wednesday said the media in should boycott the to protest its Mani Shankar Aiyar's objectionable behaviour with reporters.

"This is probably the first time that anyone has used such abusive language against the media, considered as the fourth pillar of democracy," told reporters here.

He asked the media to boycott the over the issue.

Reacting to it, state said he was not aware of the incident involving Aiyar.

"I am unaware about any such happening. Moreover he was not on official tour to Shimla," he said.

Aiyar on Tuesday pushed aside microphone, made fists and used an expletive at reporters who questioned him about his neech jibe at

lost his temper at TV reporters who met him at the government guest house here and questioned him over an article he wrote, recalling a slur he directed at Modi in 2017 which was latched onto by the BJP to target during the polls.

Hussain also hit out at Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying 'both Aiyar and Sidhu are fond of abusing Indian and applauding Prime Minister" and claimed Chief forbade Sidhu from campaigning in the state.

"Have you ever heard that star of any party is not doing electioneering in his home state. While Amarinder forbade him from campaigning, Sidhu made excuse of '



" minister and Congress star is fond of issuing pro-Pak statements like another Congress leader who once said during his visit that Pakistan's help is required to remove Modi.

"That is why Amarinder has forbidden Sidhu from campaigning in Punjab as the former knows that whatever Sidhu says will benefit the BJP,'" Hussain said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)