Bahrain charges lawyer of sharing "fake news" for his Tweets

Bahrain's Public Prosecution says it is charging a person, identified by a group as a prominent lawyer, for misusing and publishing that can harm public order.

The prosecution did not name the individual in its statement, but the Institute for and Democracy identified him as and human campaigner Abdullah Hashim, who'd tweeted early Wednesday that he'd been summoned by prosecutors.

Prosecutors say they found a long history of comments on his account that question the state and its ability to maintain security and protect the public.

The rights group says it confirmed that prosecutors also ordered the be detained for one week, describing it as a continuation of the government's crackdown on freedom of expression.

