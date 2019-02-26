BJP, Cong hail IAF air strike on terror camp in Pakistan

The BJP and the Congress in Telangana Tuesday hailed the Indian Air Force air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan while activists of the saffron party, students and others took out rallies at different places in the state lauding the defence personnel.
State BJP president K Laxman and his Congress counterpart N Uttam Kumar Reddy welcomed the air strikes.
"The way Osama Bin Laden was killed by the US army in Pakistan, we feel that it is appropriate that the Indian Army should also carry out such (surgical) operations against Pakistan aided terror outfits," Telangana Pradesh Congress president Uttam Kumar Reddy, a former IAF fighter pilot, said.
"As a former @IAF_MCC fighter pilot, my heart swells with pride at the skill & valour of the Mirage 2000 pilots who destroyed Pakistani terror camps across the LOC. Congratulations to the Air Warriors!#IndianAirForce," he tweeted.
Laxman said the air strikes were a matter of pride for the entire country
"It was surgical strikes earlier. The strikes happened again today...It is a matter of pride for us," he said, addressing a meeting organised by BJP Mahila Morcha (women's wing) with NGOs.
The ruling TRS MP B Vinod Kumar also hailed the defence forces.
"As a patriot, everybody will defend our country. So, definitely, we support the initiative of the defence forces in safeguarding the Indian territory," he told PTI here.
BJP workers organised a rally at Mahabubnagar, hailing the defence personnel.
Students of different colleges in Hyderabad also organised events on the occasion.
In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack, officials said.
