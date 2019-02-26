BJP, Cong hail IAF air strike on terror camp in Pakistan

The BJP and the in Tuesday hailed the air strike on a terror camp in while activists of the saffron party, students and others took out rallies at different places in the state lauding the defence personnel.

State BJP K Laxman and his counterpart N Kumar welcomed the air strikes.

"The way was killed by the US army in Pakistan, we feel that it is appropriate that the should also carry out such (surgical) operations against aided terror outfits," Pradesh Kumar Reddy, a former IAF fighter pilot, said.

"As a former @IAF_MCC fighter pilot, my heart swells with pride at the skill & valour of the pilots who destroyed Pakistani terror camps across the LOC. Congratulations to the Air Warriors!#IndianAirForce," he tweeted.

Laxman said the air strikes were a matter of pride for the entire country



"It was surgical strikes earlier. The strikes happened again today...It is a matter of pride for us," he said, addressing a meeting organised by BJP Mahila Morcha (women's wing) with NGOs.

The ruling TRS B Vinod Kumar also hailed the defence forces.

"As a patriot, everybody will defend our country. So, definitely, we support the initiative of the defence forces in safeguarding the Indian territory," he told here.

BJP workers organised a rally at Mahabubnagar, hailing the defence personnel.

Students of different colleges in also organised events on the occasion.

In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)