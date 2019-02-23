Former BJP MLA Baddam Bal Reddy passes away

Former MLA Baddam Bal Reddypassed away here Saturday following multi organ failure, party sources said.

He was 74.

had been suffering from small bowel malignancy and developed other complications as well, sources said.

Reddy was elected to the Legislative Assemby thrice from constituency in in 1985, 1989 and 1994.

He unsuccessfully contested the December 7, 2018 Assembly elections in Telangana from Rajendranagar in

Hailed as 'Golconda Simham' (Golconda lion) by his supporters and leaders, had been an RSS activist since his childhood and later emerged as an important BJP in

In a condolence message, BJP in Telangana K Laxman said had fought against anti-social elements in the old city of Hyderabad.

He hailed Reddys services in raising public issues as BJP floor in the Assembly in undivided

Telangana Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, state N Uttam Kumar Reddy and BJP leaders, including former Union Bandaru Dattatreya, condoled Bal Reddy's death.

Reddys mortal remains would be kept at the state BJP office here till Sunday afternoon and the funeral would take place later during the day, BJP sources said.

