Two Rajasthan cops held for accepting bribe

A sleuth of the Anti Bureau (ACB) Saturday arrested two constables of the Police posted in district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1000, officials said.

According to the complainant, Jaimal Banjara, a resident of a village in Dei area, the policemen had demanded the money in return for settling a case against him, failing which they threatened to put him behind bars.

Sunil Kumar Vishnoi, 28, a resident of district and Subash Yadav 33, of district were arrested from Dei Police Station, where they were posted, for allegedly accepting Rs 1000, Tarunkant Somani, DSP, ACB, said.

Banjara approached the ACB on Friday and lodged a case against the two constables and following verification of the complaint, the two accused were arrested after Kumar had accepted the bribe amount, the said.

The bribe amount of Rs. 1000 was also recovered from his possession, he added.

Further interrogation and investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

