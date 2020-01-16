BJP announces alliance with Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh

After extensive talks that stretched up to the level of the top leaderships of both parties, the and Jana Sena on Thursday formally announced their alliance, seeking to emerge as the "third alternative" in

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana announced the alliance at a meeting in Vijayawada near here and said it would work to end "casteist, dynastic and corrupt" regimes.

The alliance would certainly clinch power in the state in 2024, they asserted.

"From the upcoming elections to the local bodies, our alliance will fight together till the 2024 general elections for the betterment of the state. Our alliance is intended to protect the state," they said.

state in charge Sunil Deodhar stressed that there was no question of any realignment with the TDP.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan held talks with BJP national working president J P Nadda at New Delhi days ago.