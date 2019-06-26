Britannia Industries denies speculation over resignation of its MD Varun Berry

FMCG Wednesday dispelled speculations over the resignation of its from the company.

Terming the speculations as "false" as well as "incorrect and baseless", said, Berry was re-appointed as the Managing effectively from April 1, 2019, following his six years stint in the company from 2013.

"There have been false speculations over the last few days on Varun Berry's resignation from the company. We would like to clarify that these rumours are incorrect and baseless," said in a statement.

According to the company, Britannia Industries has seen strong results in Berry's tenure and is trying to be a "global total foods company".

Berry had joined Britannia Industries, which owns popular brands as Good Day, Tiger, and Marie Gold, from and firm in 2013.

In FY2018-19, Britannia Industries, which operates in segments as biscuits, bread, cakes, rusk, and dairy products, had revenue of Rs 10,482.45 crore.

