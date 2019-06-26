10 migrants dead, 30 hurt in Turkey bus crash: official

Ten illegal immigrants died Wednesday and 30 were injured when the of a packed refused an order to stop and crashed into a shop in northwest Turkey, local officials and media said.

The ignored an order by a to halt, speeding up instead and crashing into a shop near the Greek border, the office of the of province said in a statement.

The private DHA agency said there were 40 people in the All 30 survivors were injured.

The nationality of the illegal immigrants was not known. Migrants fleeing war and poverty use as a transit country to try and reach Europe, although the numbers have dropped since the influx hit a peak in 2015.

That year saw over a million people arrive in from Turkey, mostly in boats, during the worst refugee crisis since the Second World War.

But a March 2016, a deal between and the helped staunch the flow.

has about four million refugees -- the highest number in the world -- most of them Syrians.

