K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Mamata, says talks for Federal Front to continue

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister on Monday met his West Bengal counterpart and asserted that the dialogue for a Federal Front will continue.

"Very shortly we will come out with a concrete plan," Rao told reporters after meeting the (TMC) president at the state secretariat here.



"My efforts for non-BJP, non- alliance will continue," he added.

The (TRS) chief met Mamata a day after meeting Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, another strong regional party leader.



Rao, fresh from victory in his home state Telangana, is meeting leaders to provide an alternative to the and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2019 election.