K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Mamata, says talks for Federal Front to continue

The TRS chief met Mamata a day after meeting Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

K Chandrasekhar Rao
TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao meets his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Monday, December 24, 2018. Photo: @ANI

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and asserted that the dialogue for a Federal Front will continue. 

"Very shortly we will come out with a concrete plan," Rao told reporters after meeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) president at the state secretariat here. 
 

"My efforts for non-BJP, non-Congress alliance will continue," he added. 

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief met Mamata a day after meeting Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, another strong regional party leader.  
 

Rao, fresh from victory in his home state Telangana, is meeting leaders to provide an alternative to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2019 election.  
First Published: Mon, December 24 2018. 18:25 IST

