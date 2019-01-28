BJP MLA files police complaint against Kejriwal for 'misleading' phone calls to voters by AAP

BJP MLA has lodged a complaint with police against convener and Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that phone calls were being made to voters of his constituency claiming their names had been deleted from electoral rolls by the BJP.

Sirsa alleged the was "misleading" voters in his constituency through "propaganda" that their names were deleted because of the BJP but re-listed because of "sincere efforts" of Kejriwal.

In his complaint filed at station on Sunday, the BJP MLA cited names of two voters who received such calls.

"It is a conspiracy to defame me by false representation before voters of my constituency to lower my image before them that their MLA is weak and not capable to protect their fundamental right to vote," Sirsa said in his complaint.

Last week, a delegation of the BJP's unit led by its had submitted a memorandum to the seeking action against over its claim of deletion of names of 30 lakh voters in Delhi, and also over phone calls being made to voters by volunteers defaming the BJP.

The AAP has asserted that it was no crime to tell the people who got their names deleted from electoral rolls and that it was restored due to the AAP and its leaders.

"Aam Aadmi Party, its MLAs and volunteers organised camps to register those voters again. This process is still going on. We believe that adding these genuine voters is not a crime or telling this to voters is not a crime," AAP's had said earlier.

The party accused the of being involved in the alleged deletion of names of lakhs of voters belonging to Purvanchali, Bania and Muslim communities in the national capital after the 2015 assembly elections in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)