BJP MP Parvesh Verma sends notice to AAP candidate

-
ALSO READ
BJP candidate from West Delhi Parvesh Singh Verma issued notice by poll body
Complaint filed against AAP West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar
Confident BJP nominee Parvesh Verma says polls just a procedure (IANS Exclusive)
AAP candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar's affidavit found 'incomplete'; issued notice
AAP candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar's affidavit found 'incomplete' by poll officer
-
West Delhi sitting MP and BJP candidate Parvesh Singh Verma has sent a legal notice to his opponent, AAP's Balbir Singh Jakhar accusing him of "character assassination".
The Bharatiya Janata Party leader has sought an unconditional apology from Jakhar failing which he will initiate legal proceedings against him.
According to the notice, Jakhar, in an interview, had accused Verma of distributing alcohol and cash among the voters of his constituency.
No immediate reaction was available from Jakhar.
Verma is pitted against Jakhar and Congress' Mahabal Mishra for the seat which goes to polls on May 12 along with six other seats in the national capital.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU