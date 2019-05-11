BJP MP Parvesh Verma sends notice to AAP candidate

sitting and BJP candidate has sent a legal notice to his opponent, AAP's accusing him of "character assassination".

The has sought an unconditional apology from failing which he will initiate legal proceedings against him.

According to the notice, Jakhar, in an interview, had accused Verma of distributing alcohol and cash among the voters of his constituency.

No immediate reaction was available from

Verma is pitted against Jakhar and Congress' Mahabal Mishra for the seat which goes to polls on May 12 along with six other seats in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)