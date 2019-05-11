JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

J-K administration sets up panels to probe irregularities in 5 departments

1 dead, 14 injured in communal clash in Assam's Hailakandi; curfew clamped
Business Standard

BJP MP Parvesh Verma sends notice to AAP candidate

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

West Delhi sitting MP and BJP candidate Parvesh Singh Verma has sent a legal notice to his opponent, AAP's Balbir Singh Jakhar accusing him of "character assassination".

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader has sought an unconditional apology from Jakhar failing which he will initiate legal proceedings against him.

According to the notice, Jakhar, in an interview, had accused Verma of distributing alcohol and cash among the voters of his constituency.

No immediate reaction was available from Jakhar.

Verma is pitted against Jakhar and Congress' Mahabal Mishra for the seat which goes to polls on May 12 along with six other seats in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 00:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU