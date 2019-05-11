Pentagon shifting $1.5 billion to border wall construction

The is shifting USD 1.5 billion in funds originally targeted for support of the Afghan security forces and other projects to help pay for construction of 80 miles of wall at the US-Mexican border, officials said Friday.

was being notified of the move, which follows the Pentagon's decision in March to transfer USD 1 billion from Army personnel budget accounts to support wall construction. Some lawmakers have been highly critical of the shifting money not originally authorised for border security.

The combined total of USD 2.5 billion is in response to Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the border, where Customs and Border Protection personnel are struggling to cope with increasing numbers of Central American families attempting to gain entry. Trump vetoed Congress' attempt to reverse his emergency declaration.

Acting Patrick Shanahan, who has said he plans to visit the border on Saturday, said in announcing the shift of funds that the is "fully engaged" in fixing the border crisis. He said more than 4,000 troops and 19 aircraft are supporting Customs and Border Protection personnel.

"Today, I authorised the transfer of USD 1.5 billion toward the construction of more than 80 miles of border barrier," he said. "The funds were drawn from a variety of sources, including cost savings, programmatic changes and revised requirements, and therefore will have minimal impact on force readiness." Some in Congress, however, are opposed to the use of Pentagon funds to build the wall.

"The Pentagon has now reprogrammed 12 times more money to the wall than for repairs for Tyndall AFB, destroyed by Hurricane Michael. We should put troops first!" Sen. wrote on He was referring to storm damage at the base in where almost every building was damaged.

To piece together the USD 1.5 billion for additional wall construction, the Pentagon is shifting funds from several programs where it says it found savings.

The biggest chunk, USD 604 million, is from the Afghan Security Forces Fund, which keeps the and other security forces afloat. A standard review of the fund's contract management found the USD 604 million in savings, according to two defense officials who discussed the details on condition of anonymity.

Removing the USD 604 million means the in the current Defense Department budget is reduced from the USD 4.9 billion approved by

Another USD 251 million was shifted from a years-long project to destroy and in order to comply with the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Another USD 344 million is being taken from a group of programs, where the Pentagon identified contract savings, and USD 224 million from savings related to a military retirement system, the officials said.

The Pentagon also is taking USD 78 million from the Coalition Support Fund, which is money used to reimburse coalition partners - mainly -- for logistical and military support for American military operations.

The Pentagon also is expected at some point to transfer up to $3.6 billion from military construction budgets to pay for wall construction. The details of these plans have not yet been announced.

