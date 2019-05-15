BJP protests at Jantar Mantar over Kolkata violence

The BJP staged a silent protest at the Jantar here on Wednesday to condemn the violence in Kolkata after the alleged attack on the Amit Shah's convoy.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Jitendra Singh, and wore black bands and put fingers on their lips while sitting on the podium. Some workers were also carrying placards which read: "save Bengal, save democracy".

The leaders hit out at Chief for allegedly "throttling democracy" in the

"Yesterday, our national president's (Shah's) rally was hit by violence, but if it wasn't for the CRPF, our would not have come back safe," Sitharaman told reporters. "I think the forthcoming defeat has left the CM of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, completely rattled and she has been provoking her cadre to indulge in violence."



The defence wondered how noted reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue, which was inside the college campus in a locked room, was vandalised. She alleged that the workers, who she said were present inside the campus, were behind the attack.

Sitharaman accused Banerjee of trying to shift the blame to the BJP workers, saying "total lies" were being spread. The alleged that democracy was under "threat" in the state and blamed the for it. She also referred to the arrest of BJP youth wing activist for sharing a meme.

Singh, meanwhile, claimed that the violence was a conspiracy to put hurdles in the BJP's "peaceful" campaign in the state.

"What kind of a democracy will we allow to flourish in our country? One riddled with violence or oppression or one without oppression and violence?" Singh asked. "A democracy cannot flourish if it is not free of violence. Our has called on people to exercise their right through ballot boxes and ensure a peaceful democracy flourishes in the state."



Vardhan urged the Supreme Court, the and the President to dismiss

"They (TMC) are using their administration to indulge in hooliganism. Sometimes, she (Banerjee) doesn't allow the helicopter to hand, sometimes they remove posters and BJP workers are being murdered. No proof is needed for it," Vardhan said.

" was known as the land of scientists and intellectuals, but its name has been ruined in the world now," he added.

Goel, who organised the protest, said Banerjee wanted to "throttle democracy" and was "scared of the popularity" of

"The BJP will fight against this. She is backed by those elements who were backing the communists earlier. The more she does this, the more support BJP will get from the people. We will fight this oppression," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)