BJP should name a trader as CM candidate for upcoming Delhi polls: CAIT

Domestic body CAIT on Wednesday said the BJP should declare a trader as a candidate for the post of chief minister in poll-bound Delhi.

It said that no government in Delhi can be formed without support of trading community as it is one of the major and deciding vote bank.

"BJP should declare a trader as a candidate for the post of chief minister of Delhi which will polarise the political atmosphere of Delhi and across the country in favour of BJP in a big way," Confederation of All India (CAIT) said in statement.

The association said that from all over the country, including Delhi, demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda, at Halla Bol rally here.

"With this, more than 15 lakh traders of Delhi, their employees and their families of more than 40 lakh people will unilaterally support the BJP, whereas the support of 7 crore traders from all over the country will strengthen the BJP and the government," it added.

Assembly elections will be held on February 8 in Delhi which will witness a triangular contest between ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and

The results will be declared on February 11.

In the 2015 polls, had led the to an unprecedented victory with his party bagging 67 seats, leaving just three seats for the BJP. The drew a blank.

