Business Standard

Uttarakhand BJP strips 40 leaders of their posts for anti-party activities

Prima facie, 40 office bearers were found guilty of indulging in anti-party activities and entering the poll fray against BJP supported candidates

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Supporters of BJP at a rally

The BJP on Sunday stripped 40 of its office bearers of their organisational posts for indulging in anti-party activities and filing nominations for the forthcoming Panchayat elections in the state against candidates supported by the party.

The action was taken by state BJP president Ajay Bhatt on the basis of reports furnished by organisational committees constituted at the district level, state BJP General Secretary Rajendra Bhandari said.

Prima facie, 40 office bearers were found guilty of indulging in anti-party activities and entering the poll fray against BJP supported candidates, he said.

"They have been stripped of their party posts and their expulsion will soon follow," he said.

Bhatt had earlier threatened to take disciplinary action against such leaders saying they will be expelled from the party for six years.

The office bearers absolved of their organisational responsibilities are mandal general secretaries, mandal presidents and district vice presidents.

Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in 12 districts of the state in three phases from October 6 to October 16.

The results will be announced on October 21.
First Published: Sun, September 29 2019. 20:35 IST

