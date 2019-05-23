BJP leading in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

The is leading in 10 out of the 14 constituencies in as per initial trends, officials said Thursday.

Union for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha has established a comfortable lead of 28, 862 votes against his nearest rival in the Hazaribagh seat.

Union for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan Bhagat is also leading against his nearest Congress's Sukhdeo Bhagat by 3,915 votes from Lohardaga (ST) seat.

Former chief ministers Shibu Soren (JMM) and Babulal Marandi ( Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik) are trailing in Dumka and Koderma seats.

While Soren is behind BJP's by 14,778 votes, Marandi is trailing to BJP's by 22,249 votes in Koderma.

Another former and candidate Arjun Munda has established a narrow 291 votes lead against his nearest rival in Khunti (ST) constituency.

In Jamshedpur, sitting candidate Bidyut Baran Mahato is leading by 37,822 votes against JMM's Champai Soren while Congress's Kirti Azad is trailing to BJP's sitting by 11,286 votes in Dhanbad seat.

BJP's is leading by 9,450 votes against his nearest RJD rival in Palamau (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

In Chatra, BJP's sitting has taken a lead of 4922 votes against his nearest RJD rival

Minister and candidate is leading by 11,692 votes against his nearest JMM rival

While is in alliance with the BJP for the first time in Lok Sabha elections, the Congress, the JMM, the and the RJD have formed 'Mahagathbandhan'



The BJP, which fought alone in the 2014 Lok Sabha, won 12 of the 14 seats, the JMM won the rest two.

