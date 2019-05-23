BJP leading in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

-
-
The BJP is leading in 10 out of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand as per initial trends, officials said Thursday.
Union Minister of state for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha has established a comfortable lead of 28, 862 votes against his nearest Congress rival Gopal Sahu in the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat.
Union Minister of state for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan Bhagat is also leading against his nearest Congress's Sukhdeo Bhagat by 3,915 votes from Lohardaga (ST) seat.
Former chief ministers Shibu Soren (JMM) and Babulal Marandi (Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik) are trailing in Dumka and Koderma seats.
While Soren is behind BJP's Sunil Soren by 14,778 votes, Marandi is trailing to BJP's Annapurna Devi by 22,249 votes in Koderma.
Another former chief minister and BJP candidate Arjun Munda has established a narrow 291 votes lead against his nearest Congress rival Kalicharan Munda in Khunti (ST) constituency.
In Jamshedpur, sitting BJP candidate Bidyut Baran Mahato is leading by 37,822 votes against JMM's Champai Soren while Congress's Kirti Azad is trailing to BJP's sitting MP Pashupati Nath Singh by 11,286 votes in Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat.
BJP's Vishnu Dayal Ram is leading by 9,450 votes against his nearest RJD rival Ghuran Ram in Palamau (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.
In Chatra, BJP's sitting MP Sunil Kumar Singh has taken a lead of 4922 votes against his nearest RJD rival Subhas Prasad Yadav.
Jharkhand Minister and Ajsu party candidate Chandraprakash Choudhary is leading by 11,692 votes against his nearest JMM rival Jagarnath Mahto.
While Ajsu party is in alliance with the BJP for the first time in Lok Sabha elections, the Congress, the JMM, the JVM and the RJD have formed 'Mahagathbandhan'
The BJP, which fought alone in the 2014 Lok Sabha, won 12 of the 14 seats, the JMM won the rest two.
