BJP to hold six special programmes ahead of LS polls

The BJP will hold six special programmes across the country in the coming days to galvanise its cadres in view of the upcoming polls.

Trishakti Sammelan, Yuva Sammelan, Buddhijiwi Sammelan, Mera Parivar Bhajapa Parivar, and a will be organised in the coming days in all constituencies, BJP said.

While the dates for the three programmes, including Trishakti Sammelan, Yuva Sammelan and Buddhijiwi Sammelan, will be decided separately for each constituency, the dates for the rest of the programmes have been decided already.

Mera Parivar Bhajapa Parivar will be held between February 12-25. It will be followed by programme on February 26. The last programme in the series will be held in the form of a bike rally on March 2, she said.

will address the Trishakti Sammelan here on February 2, Pandey said.

