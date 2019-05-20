BJP wants Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh to prove majority

The BJP in Monday wrote to Anandiben Patel, asking her to convene a session of the state Assembly so that the government led by could prove its majority in the House.

In the Assembly polls last year, the won 114 of the state's 230 seats, two short of the majority mark of 116. The Bahujan Samaj Party, having two MLAs, and Samajwadi Party, which has one, are supporting the There are four Independents. The BJP won 109 seats.

"I have written a letter to the for convening a special session of the Assembly. We want a discussion on important issues like the farm loan waiver and (to) test the government's strength," of Opposition told

During discussions in the House, financial demands will come up and we will seek division (voting). In division, if the Congress government fails, it will go (collapse), the BJP said.

The letter says several problems, including some severe ones, are plaguing the state since the last six months after formation of the new House".

is in the grip of severe water crisis and lawlessness. Farmers condition is worrisome as they are unable to sell their produce. They are also disillusioned over the farm loan waiver, Bhargava's letter states.

A short two-days session of the Assembly in February could not discuss the concerns of a large number of people in the state, the letter said.

Meanwhile, state Congress sources said the Kamal Nath-led ministry may be expanded to induct a each from the BSP and SP and also an Independent to provide stability to the six-month-old government.

The state cabinet now has 25 ministers including an Independent. There was room for more ministers to be inducted as the number of ministers cant be above 34, as per the bench mark of 15 per cent of the strength of Assembly, which is 230.

Political tension rose in last month after Lokendra Singh Rajput, a candidate of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, quit and joined the Congress, saying he supports Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Mayawati was furious and tweeted that she would reconsider her support to the government. Nath, however, indicated the matter was resolved, saying, Mayawati's party has the same goal as us... that is the exit of the BJP".

Reacting to the BJP's letter to the Governor, state Congress said it was the result of a feud between Bhargava and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who he claimed wanted to be the LoP after the saffron party lost power in the state last year.

"Our government faces no threat from the BJP (even) after the outcome of general elections, Chaturvedi told

He said Bhargava's demand for convening a special session of the state Assembly was aimed at hogging limelight and to "dwarf" Chouhan.

Nath has convened a meeting of Congress legislators and Lok Sabha candidates Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)