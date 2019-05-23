JUST IN
Business Standard

BJP wins Daman and Diu Lok Sabha seat

Press Trust of India  |  Daman 

The BJP Thursday won the Daman and Diu Lok Sabha seat, poll officials said.

BJP candidate from the Union Territory, Lalubhai Patel, won the seat by defeating his nearest Congress rival Ketan Patel by a margin of 9,942 votes on Thursday, an official said.

The BJP nominee polled 37,586 votes and the Congress candidate got 27,643 votes, he said. Independent candidate Babubhai Patel secured 19,938 votes, he added.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 16:31 IST

