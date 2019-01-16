BJYM leader held for circulating 'defaming videos' of TRS MLA

: A of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has been arrested here for allegedly circulating defaming videos against a local TRS MLA online and on social media, police said.

Sai was arrested Tuesday following a complaint lodged by a supporter of Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, who represents Malkajgiri assemblyseat, who accused the BJYM of circulating defaming content against the MLA, they said.

Following the complaint,a case was registered against Sai under IPC sections 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, they said.

Police said they are also seeking legal opinion on the matter.

