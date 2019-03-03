Blast in J&K's Pulwama, no casualties

An explosion took place in district of on Sunday, but there was no loss of life or injury, the police said.

"A blast has been reported from Awantipora (in south Kashmir's district) this evening," a said.

Officials from the local police unit are ascertaining the facts at the spot, he added.

No loss of life or any has been reported, the said, adding further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)