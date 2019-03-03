JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Fashion designer ends life owing to dowry harassment

Austria doping probe widens to include cyclist
Business Standard

Blast in J&K's Pulwama, no casualties

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

An explosion took place in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, but there was no loss of life or injury, the police said.

"A blast has been reported from Awantipora (in south Kashmir's Pulwama district) this evening," a police officer said.

Officials from the local police unit are ascertaining the facts at the spot, he added.

No loss of life or any injury has been reported, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 03 2019. 21:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements