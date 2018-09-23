Blue Dart looks to invest Rs 200 cr to expand reach, upgrade

Domestic major Blue Dart, a part of the DHL group, is targeting to invest Rs 200 crore for expanding reach and upgrading technology.

The expansion exercise will result in the company being able to service each of the over 19,000 pincodes across the country by December.

"The total investments are in the range of Rs 200 crore for IT, automation, infrastructure and expanding reach," told

The company is witnessing a spurt in demand from the lower tier towns and cities for which it is undertaking the expansion exercise.

Khanna said there is a greater demand for deliveries in tier II, III and IV towns and called the initiative to reach every pincode as one of the biggest such drives undertaken by the company.

The company will be able to serve both the business-to -consumer and business-to- segments through the initiative, he added.

He, however, did not specify any targets which it is chasing through the expansion.

The company had reported a 4.69 per cent rise in standalone net at Rs 22.08 crore for the June quarter.

