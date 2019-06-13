Mining operations begins at NMDC mine in Chhattisgarh

The indefinite protest by tribals against NMDC's operations at deposit 13 in hills range at in ended Thursday, following which operations have resumed.

Following a protest last week, the company had to suspend operations at deposit 13 of its iron ore mines situated on a hill, which the tribals revered as the shrine of a local deity.

"The protest has ended and NMDC would be preparing a report on it," a said, adding that its senior officials are in Raipur to address the issue.

Meanwhile, in a statement, NMDC said operations have resumed at its complexes in

"NMDC CMD N Baijendra Kumar had meeting with of Bhupesh Baghel and senior government of the state Wednesday. NMDC has received timely support from the and local administration and... after almost a week long agitation at Bailadila, Chhattisgarh, the mining operations at both Bailadila Mining Complexes i.e and Bacheli have resumed today (Thursday)," the company said.

The 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity Bailadila iron ore Deposit-13 was being developed by NMDC-CMDC Ltd, a joint venture of NMDC and

The protest started after the joint venture awarded the operations contract to

The government in the state on Tuesday halted the mining work at the Deposit-13 site after the protest and also initiated a probe into alleged illegal felling of trees to construct an approach road in the area.

According to a official, the contract for mine development was awarded to and tree-cutting work was underway to build an approach road to the mining site on the hill.

A delegation led by Bastar Tuesday met the and complained about illegal felling of trees in the area and also informed him about the protest by tribals against mining there.

The also asked officials to examine claims made by the delegation that a "fake" gram sabha was held in 2014, when the BJP was ruling the state, to obtain approval of local residents for the project.

had said that some people having vested interests are spreading propaganda that the lease of the mine has been transferred to for a period of 25 years which "is not true".

He said that except for NCL, none can transfer the lease to any one and Adani Enterprises is only a mine developer-cum-operator for the project and lease has not been transferred to it.

