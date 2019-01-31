Delhi govt hospital alleges transfer of over Rs 1 cr from salary head account to other accounts

A government hospital here has filed a complaint alleging transfer of more than Rs one crore from its salary head account to other over a period of around two years, police said Thursday.

The complaint was filed by the of the Wednesday at the station in central

In his complaint, Y K Sarin, MS, alleged that around Rs 1.29 crore was allegedly being transferred through electronic clearing service to 10 different accounts, they said.

The incident came to light after an audit report, which revealed that 10 persons were used as proxy for siphoning of the funds amounting to Rs 1.29 crore into their by one lower division clerk, who is now under suspension and was posted in accounts branch of the hospital at that time, police said.

He was looking after the work of preparation of salary bills of junior and senior residents in the accounts branch, they added.

Police said they are probing the matter and will be questioning the of the hospital.

