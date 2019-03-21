Boeing's ill-fated 737 MAX, FAA to face congressional hearing next week

Boeing's ill-fated 737 MAX and federal regulators next week will face the first public by over the two fatal plane crashes in recent months.

Senator Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican, called for a hearing of the Commerce Subcommittee on and Space, for March 27, with three transportation officials, notably the of the Federal Administration.

Cruz intends to hold a second hearing to question officials as well as pilots and in the industry, according to the statement.

More than 300 people perished in the two crashes of 737 MAX 8s that occurred shortly after takeoff in in October and in earlier this month.

and the FAA are under investigation by the for how the rollout of the jet was handled, especially the a new flight system, the MCAS stall-prevention system, which was implicated in the crash in October.

Pilots have complained they were not informed about the new system, which can force the nose of the plane down if it gets an erroneous reading from a sensor making it appear the plane is at risk of stalling.

The committee will hear next week from FAA acting chief Daniel Elwell, as well as the Transportation Department's chief investigator, Calvin Scovel, and Chairman

The FAA said Wednesday it will review the information from the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder from the accident as it becomes available.

"Understanding the circumstances that contributed to this accident is critical in developing further actions and returning to service," the FAA said.