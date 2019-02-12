JUST IN
Business Standard

In J-K's Kathua, waiter shot at as guests open fire after fight over food

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A waiter at a banquet hall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district was shot at as a group of alleged drunk guests opened fire after a fight over food, officials said Tuesday.

The incident happened at a party in a banquet hall in Logate Morh area on Monday night when some guests, who were apparently drunk, fought over food and fired three-four rounds in which the waiter was injured, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be out of danger, they added.

The accused fled the spot after the incident, police said.

A case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab them, they said.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 13:25 IST

