Cong hits at Goa govt for giving extension to offshore casinos

The on Sunday criticised the government's decision to grant another six-month extension to all off-shore casino vessels in the state to move out of the

There has been a demand from a section of people to shift casinos from the in Panaji, where they are currently anchored.

told reporters here that the resolution granting extension to offshore casinos was passed by the government on Friday by circulating a note among state cabinet members, without holding any discussion on such a crucial issue.

He said Manohar Parrikar, who is currently the state chief minister, led protests against the casinos vessels in 2012 ahead of the Assembly polls that year.

"The BJP came to power in 2012 with an assurance that it will move out casinos from the Mandovi river," he said.

Kawthankar said the BJP was yet to set up a Gaming Commission and draft a casino policy, as announced earlier.

He also accused the BJP-led state government of paralysing the and tourism industry, both key revenue earners for the coastal state.

The Manohar Parrikar-led government earlier gave extension by six months to the vessel-mounted casinos on September 30, 2018, which was to expire on March 31 this year.

It had asked the offshore casino vessels to move out once they were provided alternate place to operate.

The government last year indicated that it may create a special gaming zone for casinos near the proposed international airport at Mopa in North

