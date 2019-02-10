Boeing delivers first four Chinhook helicopters for IAF

American Sunday announced the arrival of first batch of four military helicopters for the at the port in

A statement from the company said the CH47F (I) will be ferried to Chandigarh, where they will be formally inducted into the later this year.

The is a multi-role, vertical-lift platform, which is used for transporting troops, artillery, equipment and fuel.

It is also used for humanitarian and disaster relief operations and in missions such as of relief supplies and mass evacuation of refugees.

"The (I) is an advanced multi-mission helicopter that will provide the Indian armed forces with unmatched strategic airlift capability across the full spectrum of combat and humanitarian missions. The currently has 15 Chinook helicopters on order," the statement said.

had finalised a mega contract with to procure 22 helicopters and 15 for the Indian Air Force in September 2015.

" has strengthened its with over 160 partners in India, and a JV to manufacture fuselages for helicopters. Annual sourcing from stands at $1 billion," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)