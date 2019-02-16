BJP to organise condolence meetings at all district headquarters on Sunday

The BJP will organise condolence meetings across the country on Sunday to pay tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack.

The party has also asked its elected members and office bearers to attend the exercise.

The party's and member said the condolence meetings will be held at all district headquarters.

Party workers will also resolve to take a pledge for a decisive battle against terrorism, Baluni said.

The party said in a statement that it stands with the families of the martyred and noted Narendra Modi's assertion that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

had also asserted that terrorists will be given a befitting reply by security forces and rooted out, the statement added.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

